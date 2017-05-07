There are reports in Argentina that legendary agent Jorge Cyterszpiler, who discovered Diego Maradona, has committed suicide.
According to Clarin and Radio La Red, the 58-year-old died after plunging from a seventh-floor balcony at the Hotel Faena in Buenos Aires.
Sources suggest he had recently separated from his wife and was suffering from depression.
Cyterszpiler was a familiar face for Italian transfer circles and not only because he brought Napoli legend Maradona to Europe.
Other ex-Serie A players he represented include Mariano Andujar, Gonzalo Bergessio and Pablo Barrientos.
