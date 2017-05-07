Ex-Maradona agent Cyterszpiler dead

By Football Italia staff

There are reports in Argentina that legendary agent Jorge Cyterszpiler, who discovered Diego Maradona, has committed suicide.

According to Clarin and Radio La Red, the 58-year-old died after plunging from a seventh-floor balcony at the Hotel Faena in Buenos Aires.

Sources suggest he had recently separated from his wife and was suffering from depression.

Cyterszpiler was a familiar face for Italian transfer circles and not only because he brought Napoli legend Maradona to Europe.

Other ex-Serie A players he represented include Mariano Andujar, Gonzalo Bergessio and Pablo Barrientos.

