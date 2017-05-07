Juve blast Rai over Benatia incident

By Football Italia staff

Juventus and Medhi Benatia hit back at Rai Sport’s “factually unbelievable and technically implausible” explanation for a racist insult.

The incident occurred after last night’s 1-1 draw with Torino, when Benatia via video link was listening to the studio on an ear-piece.

He heard a racist insult through the ear-piece, so many presumed it was a technician who had his microphone on and hadn’t realised he would be heard.

Rai released a statement today insisting their investigation had ruled out the possibility of it being one of their employees who said that phrase.

“Following the regrettable insult Medhi Benatia heard through his earpiece during Calcio Champagne, Juventus Football Club wishes to express its concern over the incident,” read a statement.

“While acknowledging the RAI statement expressing solidarity, everyone - and the player first and foremost - deserves an explanation about what occurred.

“A number of informal comments, including on social media, have suggested the alleged "interference" came from the production service Juventus provided Raisport at Juventus Stadium.

“That suggestion is factually unbelievable and technically implausible, given the audio line (n-1) runs directly from RAI headquarters in Milan into the earpieces. On-site production does not have direct contact with the guest.

“Juventus hopes that Raisport's internal investigation continues without them resorting to excuses which tend to play down what happened and distort the facts.”

Benatia also reacted on social media with a message that read: ‘I am MOROCCAN and very proud of that.’

