Sunday May 7 2017
Maran rues Chievo error
By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran was frustrated that Chievo conceded a late equaliser, held by relegated Palermo on home turf.

The Flying Donkeys had been on track for the victory with Sergio Pellissier’s penalty, but Edoardo Goldaniga got an equaliser at the Stadio Bentegodi in the final minutes.

“It’s a pity we conceded that blasted goal, because we could’ve won if only we had been a little more focused and concentrated,” Maran told Rai Sport.

“Overall, we had a good performance, it’s just disappointing we only came away from it with one point.”

This result does allow Chievo to put together a two-round unbeaten run, having previously lost five on the trot.

