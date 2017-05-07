Roma thump four past Milan

Edin Dzeko bagged an early brace, Stephan El Shaarawy punished his former club and Daniele De Rossi scored a late penalty as Roma ran riot away to Milan.

The 4-1 result allowed the Giallorossi to recapture second place from Napoli and keep the Scudetto race alive for a little longer, as they are seven points off the top and face Juventus next week.

Dzeko became the sole Capocannoniere with his 26th and 27th goals of the campaign, but just as Mario Pasalic’s diving header seemed to put Milan back in it, El Shaarawy curled into the far top corner.

Late on, Gabriel Paletta brought down Mohamed Salah for his fourth red card of the season and De Rossi just about converted the spot-kick.

It would’ve been a far heavier result, but for the saves of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who fingertipped two great chances on to the woodwork.

Milan cannot break away and sixth place remains up for grabs.

