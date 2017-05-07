NEWS
Sunday May 7 2017
Dzeko: 'Roma can be happy'
By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko feels Roma can be “in general happy this evening” after a 4-1 victory away to Milan got them back into second place.

The striker bagged a brace before Stephan El Shaarawy and a Daniele De Rossi spot-kick.

“Coming here and scoring four goals is never easy. It’s a shame we conceded as well, but in general we can be happy this evening,” the Bosnian told Mediaset Premium.

Dzeko is now the sole Capocannoniere in Serie A with 27 Serie A goals.

“I worked hard all year to get this personal best of goals. It’s important for me and for my confidence, but the most important thing is always the team.

“My future? I have another three years on my contract with Roma. I felt a twinge in my calf, but the next game is important and we want to win them all.”

This result keeps the Scudetto race alive, as next week it’s Roma-Juventus.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies