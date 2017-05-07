Dzeko: 'Roma can be happy'

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko feels Roma can be “in general happy this evening” after a 4-1 victory away to Milan got them back into second place.

The striker bagged a brace before Stephan El Shaarawy and a Daniele De Rossi spot-kick.

“Coming here and scoring four goals is never easy. It’s a shame we conceded as well, but in general we can be happy this evening,” the Bosnian told Mediaset Premium.

Dzeko is now the sole Capocannoniere in Serie A with 27 Serie A goals.

“I worked hard all year to get this personal best of goals. It’s important for me and for my confidence, but the most important thing is always the team.

“My future? I have another three years on my contract with Roma. I felt a twinge in my calf, but the next game is important and we want to win them all.”

This result keeps the Scudetto race alive, as next week it’s Roma-Juventus.

