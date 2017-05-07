Montella: 'Roma were superior to Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella held his hands up and confessed that “Roma were superior to Milan as a team unit, as individuals and as the Coach on the bench.”

The Rossoneri continued their dismal form with a second consecutive home defeat, crushed 4-1 by Roma and it could’ve been worse had Gianluigi Donnarumma not tipped Radja Nainggolan and Diego Perotti strikes on to the woodwork.

“Let’s not beat about the bush here: Roma were superior to Milan as a team unit, as individuals on the field and as the Coach on the bench,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“We spent most of the night clinging on by our fingernails and had hope at one moment that we could get back into it when Pasalic scored, but ultimately Roma were better and fully deserved their victory.

“There are many reasons for tonight’s performance, but not physical fitness and not determination. There are many young players here, the expectations are growing towards the end of the campaign and that can put more pressure on their shoulders.

“I think this result can be decisive for fifth place, but it still means we are on track for our objective this season, which is a top six finish.

“Unfortunately, we conceded early and that immediately put the game on the track that Roma wanted and tend to enjoy the most.”

The race for sixth remains wide open, as today Fiorentina drew with Milan and Inter losing, almost as if none of them want to get that Europa League play-off spot.

“I think there’s a problem of organisation, form and status. We had opportunities today that were not turned into goals, as we often get the final ball wrong.

“Having said all of that, I told the lads that their performance, desire and furore will decide the next line-up, because I need determination now. They mustn’t let their heads drop the way they did after the third goal.

“We have to finish the season with decorum and get into Europe, which has been our target all year. This is not the time to talk about the future. Our future is tomorrow and next Saturday.

“I agreed with the club to focus only on the present, because we still have important objectives to achieve.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more