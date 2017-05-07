Post new comment

At San Siro on Sunday evening, we saw just how vast the gap in quality between Roma and Milan really is. It ended 4-1, but Gianluigi Donnarumma’s heroics and the woodwork prevented it being so much worse. The result was never in doubt, it was always a matter of how many goals.

Both teams came into this clash harbouring hopes for European football next campaign, with Roma aiming for an automatic place in the Champions League and Milan the Europa League, but after 90 minutes it was Luciano Spalletti’s men who took that giant step towards continental football.

When Edin Dzeko opened the scoring for Roma within the first 10 minutes, you could see the gulf in class between these two historic giants of Italian football, and with both teams set to embark on new projects this summer, one looks like a harder job than the other.



Milan have aspirations to get back into Europe’s elite competition, but on this evidence they are far off of even the Europa League, let alone the heights of the Champions League. Vincenzo Montella has done a good job this season for the Rossoneri, but with his side currently six points adrift of fifth-placed Atalanta, Chinese money alone will not bring Milan back to the forefront of European football.

With Inter losing and Fiorentina held to a draw, the situation was ripe for Milan to break away definitively from the chasing pack. Instead, it’s the same old story with only three rounds to go and next weekend’s trip to Bergamo.

As for Roma, the future does look bright. With the imminent departure of club legend Francesco Totti, the possibility of Spalletti himself leaving in the summer and new sporting director Monchi coming into the club, this could be the start of a new era.



With smart signings to compliment some of the star players already at the Olimpico, Roma could be able to contend in Serie A, and if they keep up their current rate and finish second, that would be a huge boost for next season. Automatic qualification into the group stage of the Champions League would allow the Giallorossi to attract a different level of player, and keep the quality personnel they already have to build a squad around.

This victory for Roma was not only emphatic, but it was a warning sign to Milan. It sent the club a message that a lot more is needed than just investment to challenge with some of Serie A’s chasing pack. The Rossoneri need to build over time and not try to force themselves back into contention. Just look across the city to see how Inter’s new millions haven’t changed the core problems.

Roma took a giant step towards their goal at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, but Milan took one step back in their ambitions.

