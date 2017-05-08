De Rossi: ‘Roma atmosphere wrong’

By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi notes “Milan are sixth and their fans welcome them with ovations” comparing that to the Roma crowd.

The Giallorossi won 4-1 at San Siro last night to move within seven points of leaders Juventus, though there are only three games to go.

“Milan are sixth and they welcome them with ovations,” De Rossi told reporters after the match.

“That makes me think of the Roma atmosphere, which isn’t exactly right given the value of the team and what it is doing.

“We deserve second place, just as maybe we don’t deserve first. We gave a lot in this game, winning in Milan is never easy.

“The banner for Totti? Francesco receives homages in every stadium, it’s crazy and it makes you understand his greatness.”

