Agent: ‘No chance of Verratti in Italy’

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti’s agent insists the midfielder is “happy at Paris Saint-Germain” and there’s “no chance” he’ll join Juventus or Inter.

The Italian international has been repeatedly linked with a move away from Parc des Princes, due to PSG’s repeated Champions League frustrations.

Juve, the team he supported as a boy, are keen to bring him to Turin, while Barcelona and Inter have also been linked.

“Marco Verratti will remain at PSG,” Di Campli told reporters as he presented a new company, ‘Supporter’.

“Marco is happy in Paris, he has a contract until 2021 and he will definitely stay there.

“The will of PSG also has to be respected, it’s a club which loves him. We’ll meet the directors, but only to understand the project because the club remains ambitious and wants to win the Champions League.

“An offer from Bayern Munich? There might be, but anyone who wants him needs to talk to PSG, not us.

“Juventus or Inter? They’re not starting on the first or second row of the grid, because there’s no chance of seeing him in Italy.”

