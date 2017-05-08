‘Juventus among the best in Europe’

By Football Italia staff

General manager Giuseppe Marotta says Juventus are now “among the best clubs in Europe”.

The Bianconeri are in the Champions League semi-final, and hold a 2-0 lead after the first leg against Monaco, while they are also top of Serie A and in the Coppa Italia final.

“Let’s say we’ve deservedly taken on a prominent position, also because of having an important international mentality,” Marotta explained to Domenica Sportiva.

“The fact that we’ve gone through this period as an experience has led us today to being among the best clubs in Europe.

“I think money isn’t the only leverage for achieving results, but I think there’s a need for great competence within each club, great management and above all a great sense of belonging which comes from the ownership.”

