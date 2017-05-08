Ranieri: ‘Juventus must be focused’

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri warns Juventus “have to be focused” in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final with Monaco.

The Bianconeri won 2-0 at Stade Louis II, making them firm favourites to reach the final, but the man who Coached both teams doesn’t think it’s all over.

“Juve have one foot in the next round and I don’t think they’ll let this chance slip,” Ranieri explained to La Stampa.

“As we saw in Monte Carlo they’re very secure, experienced and convinced of their means. They’ll have to be focused this time too though. Monaco have players who can cause them problems, and we saw that in Monte Carlo.

“I’m thinking of the first chance for [Kylian] Mbappé, or [Radamel] Falcao’s at the start of the second half. These are guys you have to watch.

“The Colombian is an incredible centre-forward who works really well with Mbappé, someone who will be the future of great teams.

“Juve have got back to winning with a great club structure, who choose and judge the youngsters and have constructed a solid and historic fortress.

“Two years ago they were in the Champions League final. At the back Juve have players who are in great harmony with each other. If one doesn’t get there, the other one will, or if a third is needed there’s [Gianluigi] Buffon.

“They have professionalism and respect, an example to follow.

“Can Juve win the Champions League? As [Max] Allegri says, one step at a time.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more