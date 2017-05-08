‘Milan competitive in four years’

By Football Italia staff

Milan CEO Marco Fassone says “we want to be back competing with the top teams within four years”.

The Rossoneri have been taken over by a Chinese consortium, with fans hoping they can return to the club to the Champions League and challenge for the Scudetto.

However, Vincenzo Montella’s men were thrashed 4-1 by Roma last night, and they risk missing out on the Europa League.

“We have a clear plan,” Fassone assured, speaking to Rai Sport.

“The owners have decided to make an important investment, there’s a willingness to return to Europe, and we want to be back competing with the top teams within four years.”

Fassone was also asked about Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contact situation, as well as the future of Coach Vincenzo Montella.

“Donnarumma is an important player for us, we want him to remain our goalkeeper for a long time and we’re confident.

“As for Montella, I emphasise again the esteem that the owners hold him in, he’ll be our Coach next year too. Now our priority is to renew our players.

“Franck Kessié? He’s one of our objectives, we’ll talk about it at the end of the season, we’re focused on the next three games.

“Cesc Fabregas? An important player, but we’ll talk at the end of the season.”

