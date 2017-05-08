Pallotta: ‘Spalletti was right’

By Football Italia staff

Roma President James Pallotta defends Luciano Spalletti and warns “I couldn’t blame him if he left”.

The Coach was criticised for not subbing on Francesco Totti in last night’s win over Milan, something which infuriated the tactician in the post-match interviews.

His contract is up at the end of the season, and Spalletti admitted he regrets returning to the Giallorossi, something which the patron can understand.

“It was great to see the [Milan] fans applauding Totti and his monstrous class,” Pallotta told Il Messaggero.

“The team always comes first though. The Coach made the right change, because we’re fighting to get into the Champions League.

“If he’d have put Totti on for the last five or six minutes, people would have said he was being disrespectful..

“I couldn’t blame him if he left Rome, because the media are writing nonsense every week.

“Wait for the end of the season, because I have a lot to say. I’ll tell you the whole story.”

