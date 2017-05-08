Trezeguet: ’Juventus obsessed with CL’

By Football Italia staff

David Trezeguet confirms “the Champions League is our obsession, the number one objective for Juventus”.

The former striker is the Bianconeri’s all-time top foreign goalscorer, and is now an ambassador for the club around the world.

Tomorrow sees the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against another of his former teams, Monaco, with the Old Lady holding a 2-0 lead from the first leg in Monte Carlo.

“The Champions League is our obsession, the number one objective for Juventus,” Trezeguet admitted in an interview with L’Équipe.

“Gigi [Buffon] is aware that players are very much remembered by their achievements, and he really wants to win this trophy, one of the only ones he hasn’t won.

“It would be the culmination of a fantastic career. And in a way he represents us, we who could not win it [in 2003].

“This group clearly deserves to be where it is today, and the goal is to go until the end. In the away game with Monaco, they managed the match perfectly.

“Physically the team is better than two years ago, when we lost the final to Barcelona. I saw a determined, aggressive and well-organised team with a positive attitude.

“If we meet Real Madrid in the final, as should be the case, we have the weapons to face them as our equal.”

Gonzalo Higuain scored twice in the first leg against Monaco, and Trezeguet feels that will be a weight off the Argentine’s shoulders.

“He scored anew at a crucial point in this competition, at a crucial moment which allowed the team to take a step closer to the final.

“His statistics have been clear so far, he has always been very effective in the League but he encountered difficulties in European competition.

“It’s ideal for his confidence as we approach a crucial point of the season.”

The former French international was also asked about Monaco, and he was full of praise for Leandro Jardim’s side.

“They’re on their way to winning their first Ligue 1 title for 17 years, they last won in my final season,” Trezeguet pointed out.

“The players have had a great season, and we can’t take any credit away from them for having reached the Champions League semi-finals.

“Juventus, though our collective and experience have proven to be superior, at his level you can’t afford the slightest error.

“These Monégasques have enormous potential though, and they can congratulate themselves on having flown the flag for French football this season.

“Kylian Mbappé? He’s a unique player, one who stands out from the others but he’s still young and the Juventus defenders don’t make your task easy.

“Dani Alves, [Andrea] Barzagli and co made him realise right away he wasn’t going to have a good evening.

“By his standards he was quiet, but gradually he’ll reach a very high level. He’s a huge talent.

“Titi [Thierry Henry] played more on the wing and had more speed and power, while Mbappé moves all along the attack.”

