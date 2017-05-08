Las Palmas in for Balotelli?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Spain suggest Italian international Mario Balotelli could join Las Palmas this summer.

The striker has enjoyed a renaissance season with Nice, scoring 17 goals in all competitions and helping Lucien Favre’s side into the Champions League.

However, Super Mario is only under contract until the end of the current season, and he is yet to commit his future to the French club.

Now Cope Canarias is reporting that the Liga side have offered Balotelli a one-year contract, with the option for another.

The move would reunite Balotelli with Kevin-Prince Boateng, his former Milan teammate with whom he shares a close bond.

For more on Spanish football, visit our sister site, Football Espana.

