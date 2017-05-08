‘Spartak triumph unbelievable’

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Carrera tells the story of Spartak Moscow’s “unbelievable” Russian Premier League triumph.

The former Juventus assistant took over the job in August, and yesterday his side officially secured their first title since 2001.

“It’s unbelievable, but yet here I am to recount this ride,” Carrera said in an interview with Tuttomercatoweb.

“I burst into tears of emotion, it was something indescribable. It was the liberation of a full year of great suffering, lived at 1000 kilometres per hour.

“I tried to make my players understand right away what I wanted, and I was lucky enough to find a group which followed me right away.

“They awakened the enthusiasm of the fans, and of course we’re talking about a team which hadn’t won the title for 16 years.

“This team always fought, apart from a spell of two or three games where there was a drop in tension, but that can happen in football.

“It’s very difficult here because of the pressure, Spartak are considered to be the Juve of Russia. It’s a team with a lot of fans, and there are a lot of expectations.

“As far as I was concerned, I didn’t have much to do with the outside environment. I read maybe one per cent of what the newspapers wrote.

“Antonio Conte? Last night he called me to congratulate me, now they [Chelsea] are close to the end and I wish him the best.”

