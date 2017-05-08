Cavani ‘could return to Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Edinson Cavani has revealed that he could return to Napoli after he leaves Paris Saint-Germain.

Cavani scored 104 goals in just 138 games for Napoli between 2010 and 2013, before joining PSG for a reported €63m, and the striker admits he is fond of the “very special moments” he experienced at the San Paolo.

“I’m very attached to my country, my home, my family, my habits, and the places where I grew up as a child,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“They are things that I miss so much. I always say that there’s no day when I don’t think of my country, my home, my family.

“Still, I don’t want to go back to my country yet. I want to finish my career at a high level and I hope it’ll happen.

“After that, I want to decide when I retire and I don’t want the football to leave me behind.

“I don’t know what’ll happen after PSG. I don’t know what’ll happen, but if I decide to change team, I might choose to return to Napoli and then go back home.

“I lived very special moments in their blue jersey. I think it was the time when everything changed for me.

“As I always say, the merit wasn’t just mine but also Mazzarri’s. He wanted me there first and foremost.

“There were also my teammates and the fans, who made me feel legendary.

“There’s also the work I did to put everything together and do important things.

“It’s normal that you’d want to go back to where you were given so much and had such a good time.

“If someday I return to Napoli, I’d like to get my form back. For that, I say we’ll see at the end of my current contract, which expires in 2020.”

