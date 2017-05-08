Fiorentina dealt Badelj blow

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina will be without Milan Badelj for around two weeks after the midfielder picked up a thigh injury.

Badelj lasted just 16 minutes against Sassuolo on Sunday, and a medical report on Fiorentina’s official website confirmed “a slight muscular injury to Badelj’s left adductor”.

However, he has already begun treatment and will be assessed again in 10 days.

The Croatian is set to miss the Viola’s visit of Lazio on Saturday and possibly their trip to Napoli the following week.

