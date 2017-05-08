Zeman: Roma wrong over Totti

By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman claims Roma were wrong to announce Francesco Totti’s retirement from football before “the greatest” was able to.

Roma President James Pallotta and sporting director Monchi have been on record as stating that Totti will hang his boots up at the end of the season and become a director at the club.

However, Zeman – who coached the No 10 in two spells at the Olimpico – was unhappy with the Lupi’s handling of the situation, hinting they had “insulted” the No 10.

“I’m sorry for him because he’s the best player of the last 20 years and there are these problems,” the Pescara boss told Rai Radio.

“It’s bad that the club have announced the end of his career and not the player. That never happened. For me, Totti remains the greatest.

“I hope it’s only a supposed ending and that we see him again at San Siro.

“Francesco is too Roman and too much of a romanista, you can’t insult him…

“What I’d say to him on the phone now? Nothing, only that he’ll always be the greatest.

“I’d tell him to do what he wants. If he sees that he can still be useful to Roma then he should keep going.

“If he sees that there’s no place for him and the others go before him, it’s right that he stops.”

