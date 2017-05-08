Bacca begins Milan divorce?

By Football Italia staff

Carlos Bacca’s agent has reportedly begun the process of his client leaving Milan this summer.

According to CalcioMercato.com, Sergio Barila is spending the afternoon at Casa Milan to negotiate the striker’s departure with CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

The website explains the Colombian’s fate was sealed by Coach Vincenzo Montella’s failure to bring him on during Milan’s 4-1 home defeat to Roma on Sunday.

As such, “barring a sensational set of circumstances”, Montella will demand a new No 9 with different characteristics to Bacca this summer.

CalcioMercato adds Milan are hoping to recoup between €25m and €30m for Bacca, whose contract still has three more years to run.

A target for English, Spanish and Chinese clubs, the 30-year-ld has scored 34 goals in 74 appearances for the Diavolo since arriving from Sevilla in 2015.

