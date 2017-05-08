Serie A Team of Week 35

By Football Italia staff

Following Roma’s victory over Milan, which saw Napoli drop back into third, and with Juve needing to wait another week before they can be crowned champions after their derby draw, Dave Taylor selects his best XI from Week 35.

Eugenio Lamanna [Genoa]

One of the reasons that Inter limped away from Marassi without anything to show for their visit was down to the 27-year-old. Not only did he save a penalty at the very death, but he also got his hands on Eder’s thunderbolt and a deflected Andrea Candreva stinger. Superb.

Leonardo Bonucci [Juventus]

A typically-robust display from Bonucci, who stopped anything real danger and even came close to scoring on no less than three occasions. Kept Andrea Bellotti quiet but could do nothing about Torino’s goal. Forceful.

Emerson Palmieri [Roma]

Another great performance at the back from the Brazilian, who numbed the Rossoneri’s left flank. Stood solid throughout and worked very well with his partner in crime, the exquisite Mohammed Salah. Solid.

Faouzi Ghoulam [Napoli]

Owned the left flank, made two assists and linked defence to attack with skill and elegance. Two minutes into the game, he crossed from the left for Dries Mertens to convert and again found the Belgian on the edge of the area for him to score the second. Consummate.

Dries Mertens [Napoli]

The Belgian’s brace knocked the stuffing out of the visitors, with his first coming just a couple of minutes into the game and his second just after the break, in a superb performance that also saw him set up Lorenzo Insigne’s goal. Heroic.

Senad Lulic [Lazio]

Bossing the midfield, the Bosnian scored one and set up another for Wesley Hoedt. His cracking goal came via a diving header from close range to make it 6-1, leaving the visitorsas useful as a flat tyre at a funeral. Accomplished.

Bryan Cristante [Atalanta]

The on-loan Benfica midfielder was Atalanta’s man of the match as he scored the opener and was at the centre of all the good moves from the visitors. Got his goal when his backward header looped over the home defence into the top corner of the net. Dominant.

Daniele Croce [Empoli]

A goal and an assist from the 34-year old, who controlled the midfield and was integral to the hosts’ superiority. His goal came when the game was barely five minutes old and he found himself free in the box to blast home from close range. Influential.

Edin Dzeko [Roma]

The big Bosnian was bouncing from the word ‘go’, and his eighth-minute scorcher took him up to 26 goals this season. His second was another Dzeko special, when he outjumped the Milan defence to head home 20 minutes later. Inspiring.

Ciro Immobile [Lazio]

Backafter a bug, the Neapolitan made up for lost time with a brace of goals either side of the break. Converting a penalty for his first, his second came after a neat exchange with Keita Balde Diao, before he beat the goalkeeper from a tight angle. Decisive.

Keita Balde Diao [Lazio]

A goal and an assist in a top performance. Fresh from last week’s brace against Roma, he scored the opener just two minutesin after he ran onto a through ball, before launching a fireball into the top corner of the net. Electric.

Special Mentions: Paulo Dybala [Juventus], Gianluigi Donnarumma [Milan], Andrea Costa [Empoli], Lorenzo Insigne [Napoli], Daniele De Rossi [Roma], Diego Perotti [Roma], Stephan El Shaarawy [Roma], Adem Ljajic [Torino].

