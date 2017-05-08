‘Inter a bunch of zombies’

By Football Italia staff

The son of Inter legend Giacinto Facchetti has branded the club’s current crop “a bunch of zombies” and called for Lele Oriali’s return.

Five defeats in a seven-match winless run for Inter hit a new low on Sunday as the Nerazzurri lost 1-0 to Genoa, who had won just one of their last 19 games, prompting Gianfelice to blast the team for not earning their stripes.

“Even if you don’t fight for the Scudetto, you have to run,” the playwright told Radio Deejay.

“There’s an ethics of work that must be respected, you’re paid enough to do so.

“I don’t often go to the stadium, it certainly doesn’t help at this time. At the weekend, I prefer to do other things, like going to the mountains rather than seeing this bunch of zombies.

“When you suffer like this, you have to look for your desire at the bottom of your pockets.

“Before everything, there must be love, not just for the fans: it’s your job, you’re privileged. You have to do it.

“There’s also a lack of sense of belonging. They need someone who makes the players feel [Inter] and teach others how heavy the Inter shirt is, someone like Gabriele Oriali.

“Still, I don’t believe it’s enough to explain the collapse of the last few weeks.”

