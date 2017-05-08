‘Maradona a dream for Hamsik’

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik will realise “a dream” when he plays alongside Diego Maradona in a summer friendly to mark 30 years since Napoli’s first Scudetto.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the game will be played between July 2 and 7 and contested by Napoli stars past and present, including Maradona and Hamsik – the latter of whom is three goals away from surpassing the Argentine’s record for the Partenopei.

“Mertens has always shown himself to be a great player, this season he’s scored so many goals and surprised everyone,” Juraj Venglos, the midfielder’s agent, told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“Milik has made an important contribution since his injury, next season we hope he regains the form he began this one with.

“Napoli are approaching a Scudetto, they just need another couple of players who can give the team the support they need to reach their objectives.

“Maradona’s record? For Hamsik, it’d be a dream to play at Diego’s side for the party to commemorate 30 years of Napoli’s first Scudetto.

“Marek is only three goals away from beating [Maradona’s] record, but this isn’t his priority.

“Breaking this record won’t change anything, this season or next. For now, the team’s results are the only things that count.”

