By Football Italia staff

Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari claims he would walk off the pitch “again and again” as “racism is everywhere and getting worse.”

Muntari went towards the Cagliari crowd in the closing minutes of Pescara’s 1-0 defeat at the Sant’Elia after he heard a racist chant from a small group of people.

The Ghanaian was then booked by the referee, walked off in protest and received another yellow card, although his one-match ban was rescinded on appeal.

“I would walk off the pitch again and again,” he told BBC Sport.

“Racism is everywhere and getting worse. I went through hell, I was treated just like a criminal.

“I went off the field because I felt it wasn’t right for me to be on the field while I have been racially abused.

“My message is anyone who is abused should not be scared to talk, you should speak out.

“You should not be scared of anybody, you are strong, you should say whatever you want to say.”

