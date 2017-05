Inter bid €40m for Rudiger?

By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly launched a mammoth €40m bid for Roma defender Antonio Rudiger.

According to Sky Sport Deutschland, Inter are in “pole position” for Rudiger thanks to their “monstrous” offer.

The German is also a target for Manchester City, but the broadcaster notes they have yet to meet the Giallorossi’s demands.

