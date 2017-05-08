NEWS
Monday May 8 2017
No surprises in Juve squad
By Football Italia staff

There are no surprises in the Juventus squad for Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Monaco.

Marko Pjaca and Daniele Rugani are Juve’s only absences, with the former nursing an ACL tear and the defender not expected back until the end of the month.

The Bianconeri are seen as heavy favourites to reach the final as they look to preserve two away goals on home soil.

Juve squad for Monaco: Buffon, Neto, Audero; Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Mattiello, Barzagli, Bonucci, Alves, Lichtsteiner; Pjanic, Khedira, Marchisio, Lemina, Asamoah, Sturaro, Rincon; Cuadrado, Higuain, Mandzukic, Dybala

