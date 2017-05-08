NEWS
Monday May 8 2017
Berlusconi: Tactics Milan’s problem
By Football Italia staff

Silvio Berlusconi has refused to comment on whether Milan miss him but insists they “need to change tactics, not players”.

Milan have failed to win any of their four games since Berlusconi sold the club to a Chinese-led consortium last month, and the 80-year-old revealed the “pain” of his business decision.

“Do Milan miss me? I don’t want to express my answer to that in any way,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“You know that since oil money came into football, a team that want to be at Milan’s level need resources that can’t be allocated by a single family.

“In fact, I was painfully forced to do this [selling the club].

“Montella? I’m becoming a Milan fan more and more and hopefully they change their formation on the pitch, not in terms of players but tactics.”

