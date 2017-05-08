Chiellini: Belief the difference

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini claims belief is the key difference between the Juventus sides of 2015 and now. “Even we didn’t believe that we got to the final…”

Juve are on course to reach a second Champions League final in three years as they lead Monaco by two away goals ahead of Tuesday’s last-four second leg, and Chiellini is confident the Bianconeri have learned from their 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in Berlin.

“The key to our defence lies in the team’s balance. Everyone sacrifices themselves. It would be ridiculous to credit only one person,” the defender said at a Press conference.

“There are 11 players that play and there has to be a chemistry between everyone. We hope to keep it all going for another month.

“Monaco’s attack? They’ll make things difficult for us, we’re facing a very good team.

“Their two forwards often made it difficult for us. [Mbappe and Falcao] are a mix of youth and experience. They also have great midfielders, but Buffon gave us a great hand.

“Motivation for the trophy we’ve never won? We’ve played in so many formations and what counts is what has been created by the change of formations. Everyone has put themselves at the team’s service.

“How we are physically? We can change 6-7 players per game. We reach this final month in great condition.

“We have great results behind us. It’s a relationship that will last forever.

“Is it better not to have won the League yet? We take our own path, it matters little when it’ll be. Winning it in the end is enough.

“The treble? I’m not thinking about it, we’re thinking about each game as it comes.

“We have the objective of getting to the end of everything. There will be fatigue and sweating tomorrow.

“The squad? Dani Alves is crazy, Dybala has grown so much, Gonzalo is A+ and has made himself available to the whole team and doesn’t care if he scores or not.

“We’ve grafted for nine months to achieve this objective, in our work, which is beautiful, to always be able to find the motivations, and seeing the finish line near gives you an extra buzz. Compared to the past, we’ve matured in our objectives.

“Differences between Dybala and Mbappe? Paulo creates superiority, comes to take the ball and allows the team to be harmonious.

“Mbappe is more of a striker in the box, despite being so young.

“Differences with the Juve side of 2015? In terms of awareness and belief of getting to the end of everything. In 2015, even we didn’t believe that we got to the final.

“At Christmas, no-one expected us to be in Berlin. The defeat to Bayern last year left us with something inside.

“How important is Allegri? The results of these years depend mainly on who’s at the top.

“We players are important, but the Coach and the club are even more so.

“Higuain? He has such variety in his game to ensure he can only be found in the box.

“He’s a complete player, who often helps the rest of the team.”

