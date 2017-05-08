Candreva apologises to Inter fans

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Candreva has apologised to Inter fans for “a bad year” but assures “we want to get back to the top”.

Candreva has been a rare bright spark in another disappointing campaign for Inter, repaying the €22m forked out by the Nerazzurri last summer with six goals and 10 assists in 35 Serie A appearances.

“We started the season with difficulties, but we won’t hide that we could’ve done better,” the former Lazio winger was quoted as saying by FCInterNews.it.

“It’s been a bad year, but we’ll go again. We want to get back to the top.

“We apologise to our fans, of whom there are so many everywhere. We must and can do better.”

