Pippo: Everyone’s an expert…

By Football Italia staff

Filippo Inzaghi has dismissed criticism of Milan in recent weeks, sarcastically claiming that “everyone’s an expert” from the outside.

Milan risk missing out on European football for a fourth straight season after no wins in the four games since their Chinese takeover – in stark contrast to their former striker and Coach, who has guided Venezia to Serie B and the Coppa Italia Lega Pro at the first time of asking.

“Differences between winning as a Coach and a player? It’s much more difficult as a Coach, but it’s a very rewarding role,” Inzaghi told Italia 1.

“You have to manage a group of 30 people, and when you get results it’s beautiful. It’s a fantastic experience.

“What did the Coaches I had in my career teach me? I’ve taken so much from all of them, but I also think everyone has to be themselves because copying someone isn’t credible.

“I certainly try not to repeat certain mistakes that some of my fellow Coaches have made.

“Milan in trouble? They’re not things that concern me. I prefer to enjoy Venezia.

“Speaking from the outside is always easy and everyone’s an expert… You know everything I think about Milan.”

