Jardim: Monaco still dreaming

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Jardim says Monaco are still dreaming of the Champions League final but acknowledges Juventus have the extra upper hand in know-how.

Monaco are bidding to make their first final since 2004 but have a mountain to climb in their last-four tie against Juve after conceding two away goals without reply in last week’s first leg.

“Juve put us in serious trouble in Montecarlo. If we want to qualify, we have to do more,” the Coach said at a Press conference, reports Gazzetta dello Sport and UEFA.com.

“It won’t be easy. We could change something, but we’ll still have to give 100 percent.

“I’ve looked a bit at the history of all Juventus’ players. Juve are a team of a very high level, their least-experienced players have more experience than our most experienced, so you can imagine the gap.

“We have to attack with our minds free of bad thoughts. In the first leg we had the same number of shots on goal as Juve but they were more clinical.

“Obviously they are more mature than we are but fundamentally we lost because we didn't make the most of our chances.

“Tomorrow we want to keep our dream alive. Our objective is to reach the final and we'll have to be at our best.

“I'm very proud of my players and what they have done so far, regardless of Tuesday's result. No-one believed in us at the start of the season.”

