Serie A Week 37 schedule changes

By Football Italia staff

The changes to the Serie A schedule for Week 37 have been confirmed, including Napoli-Fiorentina and Lazio-Inter.

This is the penultimate round in the current campaign.

Kick-off times listed below are UK times, which is GMT+1.

Week 37

Saturday May 20

Chievo-Roma (17.00)

Napoli-Fiorentina (19.45)

Sunday May 21

Lazio-Inter (19.45)

Monday May 22

Pescara-Palermo (19.45)

