Sidibe: 'Monaco don't fear Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Djibril Sidibé assures Monaco “don’t fear the Juventus Stadium atmosphere” and believe they can turn the Champions League semi-final around.

It kicks off tonight at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), following on from Juve’s 2-0 victory at the Stade Louis II.

“If we are here, it’s because we believe in ourselves and our chances of qualification,” said the full-back in his Press conference.

“We lost the first round, but will do everything possible to fight this out to the end. We were disappointed after the first leg and must prove that we’re not finished. We will try to prove our worth.

“This is a competition we care about and we’ve got to try.”

Juventus and Gigi Buffon have kept five consecutive clean sheets in the Champions League, not letting in a goal yet during the knockout rounds.

“Buffon is an excellent goalkeeper and made two extraordinary saves in the first leg. He shows his concentration and application, so we have to find the right key to get past him.

“We are going to need the perfect performance. Although we have many young players, this is a strong side and it’s the kind of match where you need the right approach.

“We played in Dortmund, so certainly don’t fear the Juventus Stadium atmosphere. Everyone aspires to play in a packed stadium and we’re very happy to be here.

“It’s fair to say we are not the favourites, but we are very concentrated. We’ve proved in this competition that we can score many goals.”

