Sensi: 'Roma getting rid of Totti'

By Football Italia staff

Maria Sensi, wife of the former Roma President, claims “the club tried to get rid of Francesco Totti from the start, but he should’ve retired last year.”

The situation is tearing Giallorossi fans apart, as their captain – who will turn 41 in September – does not seem ready to hang up his boots after already extending his contract a year ago.

Luciano Spalletti vented his frustration at being asked about Totti constantly, whether he plays for five minutes or not at all.

“The problem here is purely the club,” Maria Sensi told Radio Radio. She is the widow of former President Franco Sensi and mother of ex-President Rosella Sensi.

“Totti is 100 per cent right. They tried to get rid of him from the start with their first Coach, then the second and eventually with Spalletti.

“My husband didn’t think twice when the moment came to let Giuseppe Giannini go. Totti should’ve retired last year and the club didn’t feel ready to make that decision.

“The President should’ve told him: ‘Dear Francesco, thank you for getting us into the Champions League, but we cannot renew your contract.’

“It’s James Pallotta who should’ve taken that responsibility upon himself. As Spalletti said, the Coach has to think of the team and the President takes care of club matters.”

