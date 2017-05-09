Pioli favourite for Viola hot-seat?

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Stefano Pioli is the favourite to replace Paulo Sousa as Coach of Fiorentina.

The Inter boss appears unlikely to be offered the opportunity to continue at San Siro beyond the end of the season, having replaced the sacked Frank De Boer earlier in the campaign.

Although the former Lazio tactician initially triggered a revival that put the Nerazzurri in the race for Champions League qualification, results have tailed off badly in the last couple of months.

As such, Pioli's departure appears a formality but La Nazione reports that he is a man in demand elsewhere.

Fiorentina, who themselves have endured an underwhelming season, are all but certain to part ways with Portuguese Coach Sousa come the end of the year.

The Italian daily claims that although other names such as Roberto Di Mateo, Sassuolo's Eusebio Di Francesco and Italy U21 boss Luigi Di Biagio have been touted for the Viola hot-seat, Pioli is the Florence club's number one target.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more