Milan agree deal for Chelsea target?

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Milan have agreed personal terms with Wolfsburg defender Ricardo Rodriguez.

The Swiss international is rumoured to be a target for English Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea, having made a total of 30 starts for the Bundesliga outfit this season.

According to Calciomercato.com, the Rossoneri have managed to convince the 24-year-old that his future lies at San Siro, although a fee has not yet been agreed with his current club.

Wolfsburg are claimed to want at least the €22.5m that would trigger the left-back's release clause, but Milan have yet to make an offer that matches this valuation.

The Italian sports website, however, reports that Milan remain confident of persuading their German counterparts to lower their asking price.

