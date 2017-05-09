FIGC 'could face action' over Muntari

By Football Italia staff

The FIGC could face retrospective action for its handling of racist insults directed at Sulley Muntari, reports the BBC.

The Pescara midfielder was shown a second yellow card for leaving the field in protest after suffering racial abuse during the latter stages of his side's Serie A defeat to Cagliari nine days ago.

Although the subsequent one-match ban handed to the 32-year-old has since been overturned, the British media outlet claims that Italian football's governing body may face action from FIFA over the way it managed the fall-out of the incident.

"We have a committee in charge of monitoring this and the committee will take action," FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said during an interview with BBC Sport.

"What matters is that the committee has to act and the sooner the better.

"I'm here to make sure that FIFA takes, through the committee, the appropriate action for any single discriminatory action."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino meanwhile revealed that he will speak to his FIGC counterpart Carlo Tavecchio over the incident.

"We will work together. Unfortunately idiots, there are always idiots everywhere but we have to fight them.

"We have to work on the people."

