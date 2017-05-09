Former Milan player George Weah claims he has Juventus 'in his blood' and regrets never playing for them.
The Liberian, who also played for Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Marseille during a distinguished career, credits his support of the Old Lady to having grown up watching Michel Platini.
"Juventus have been my favourite team since I was a child," Weah told French sports daily L'Equipe.
"In Liberia I used to play in a Juventus shirt. It was because of Michel Platini, who made me fall in love with those colours.
"When I then met him I couldn't stop smiling."
Weah added that he would have loved to play for Juve but never had the opportunity.
"I have Juve in my blood. I really wanted to play for them but I never managed to do it.
"If I could have chosen, I would have chosen Juve and not PSG after my time at Monaco."
