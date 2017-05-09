Weah: 'Juve in my blood'

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan player George Weah claims he has Juventus 'in his blood' and regrets never playing for them.

The Liberian, who also played for Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Marseille during a distinguished career, credits his support of the Old Lady to having grown up watching Michel Platini.

"Juventus have been my favourite team since I was a child," Weah told French sports daily L'Equipe.

"In Liberia I used to play in a Juventus shirt. It was because of Michel Platini, who made me fall in love with those colours.

"When I then met him I couldn't stop smiling."

Weah added that he would have loved to play for Juve but never had the opportunity.

"I have Juve in my blood. I really wanted to play for them but I never managed to do it.

"If I could have chosen, I would have chosen Juve and not PSG after my time at Monaco."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more