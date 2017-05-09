Zamp: 'I got it wrong'

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Zamparini admits he is partly to blame for Palermo's relegation but will not take full responsibility.

The 75-year-old has recently handed over the club presidency to Paul Baccaglini and is in the process of selling the Sicilian side to the American's consortium.

Speaking to La Repubblica, Zamparini accepted the Rosanero had got this season 'completely wrong' but expressed his belief that the Palermo players are better than their Serie A position suggests.

"It has been a season where we have got it completely wrong," the former President, who saw Palermo's relegation to Serie B confirmed on Sunday, said.

"This includes my decisions. Getting the wrong Coaches for a club that should stay up is a critical error. I got it wrong, but it isn't the case that my Coaches have had poor players.

"They are good players who should not be second-bottom. The results against Fiorentina and Chievo show that."

Zamparini, who this season sacked Roberto De Zerbi and Eugenio Corini from the Palermo dugout, added that the exact fee he will sell the club for is less important than the amount Baccaglini will invest in securing a return to Serie A.

"We are still determining the exact price. It's not important how much they give me, but rather how much they invest.

"When the deal is complete you will know everything, the figure will be written on the documents.

"Over the years, I have invested over €80m."

