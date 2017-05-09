Pippo: 'Simone much better than I am'

By Football Italia staff

Pippo Inzaghi says brother Simone is a 'much better' Coach than he is and wants reassurances to stay at Venezia.

It has been a highly-successful season in the dugout for both Inzaghi brothers. Simone has led Lazio to fourth place in Serie A and the Coppa Italia final, while Pippo has earned Venezia promotion to Serie B and won the Coppa Italia Lego Pro.

"I have enjoyed working with the team and staff," Pippo said during an interview with Sky Sport.

"Seeing a team who has already won two trophies want to win a third gives me great satisfaction.

"Future? I have a contract and the club have never left me wanting anything.

To stay in Serie B we need to improve and I want assurances that we can stay up."

The former Milan player and Coach then expressed his delight at the performance of his sibling as Lazio boss.

"He is much better than me, he is one of the best Coaches in Serie A. I am happy because, with him being young, if he hadn't done well they would have massacred him."

With Venezia in the running for a treble, Inzaghi is hoping Juventus will fall short in their pursuit of the Coppa Italia.

"Let's hope they don't do the treble because we want to be the only ones!

"I think they have a good chance in the Champions League but they should leave the Coppa Italia to Lazio."

