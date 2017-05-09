Bans announced for Benali, Kondogbia

By Football Italia staff

It is announced that Pescara's Ahmad Benali will receive a three-match ban, while Inter's Geoffrey Kondogbia will miss his side's next two games.

Both men were sent off for dissent in their sides' respective Serie A matches last weekend.

Benali was furious at having not been awarded a penalty in the Delfini's 1-0 home defeat by Crotone. Having been booked for remonstrating with referee Carmino Russo, the 25-year-old continued to protest and was eventually shown a second yellow card for abusive language.

With just three matches remaining in the season, it means the midfielder's 2016-17 campaign is now over.

Kondogbia, meanwhile, was sent off for the same offence shortly after Antonio Candreva missed a penalty in the dying stages of Inter's 1-0 defeat to Genoa.

His misdemeanour, however, was ruled to be slightly less severe by the Giudice Sportivo. He will miss the upcoming matches with Udinese and Lazio but will be available to face Udinese on the final day of the season.

