Liverpool look to Salah?

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Liverpool are weighing up an offer for Roma's Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international has been a key performer for the Giallorossi this season, aiding his team's cause with 13 goals in Serie A.

According to Goal.com, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a fan of the 24-year-old and would be interested in securing his services as he looks to strengthen his squad for next season.

Roma, however, are not said to want to sell the winger, who still has two years remaining on his contract at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Anfield club previously tried to sign Salah back in 2014, but on that occasion the player opted to move to Chelsea instead.

