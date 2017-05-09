NEWS
Tuesday May 9 2017
De Rossi set for Roma renewal?
By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi is set to sign a new deal to remain at Roma, according to Sky Sport.

The 33-year-old has been a Giallorossi player for his entire career but his current contract at the Stadio Olimpico expires this summer.

This had led to speculation over the midfielder's long-term future, with both Milan and Inter rumoured to be interested in recruiting him on a free transfer.

However, Sky claim that new Roma director of football Monchi has given the green light for De Rossi to be offered a new one-year deal with the option of a second.

The terms would see the player earn €4m a season, €1m less than the reported contract proposed by Inter.

