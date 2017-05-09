Genoa eye Gattuso for next season

By Football Italia staff

Gennaro Gattuso is mentioned as a likely candidate for the Genoa bench next season after his difficult spell with Pisa.

Ivan Juric was hired last summer after helping Crotone to their first ever promotion into Serie A, fired and then recalled, but the Grifone remain just above the relegation zone.

According to La Repubblica, he won’t be in charge next term and the first choice would be Gattuso.

The 39-year-old former Milan midfielder started coaching in February 2013 at Sion FC, where he was a player-manager at the Swiss club.

He had brief spells at Palermo (lasting just eight matches), OFI Crete and Pisa, who this week were officially relegated into Lega Pro.

Pisa had numerous financial problems amid a complex takeover and it was remarkable they stayed afloat this long, so Gattuso’s man-management skills seem to have won over Genoa President Enrico Preziosi.

