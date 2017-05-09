NEWS
Tuesday May 9 2017
Lazio favourites for Gonzalo Rodriguez
By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Rodriguez will be a free agent when his Fiorentina contract expires and Lazio are the favourites to snap him up ahead of Milan, Roma and Inter.

The centre-back has turned down a new contract with the Viola, because they were only prepared to offer a deal with a 25 per cent reduction of his current wages.

It’s widely reported that the Argentine wants to stay in Serie A, as his wife is Italian, and Rome would be a good option.

According to Calciomercato.it, Lazio are ready to push forward with their own proposal after securing qualification for the Europa League.

Other candidates interested in the 33-year-old are Roma, Inter, Milan and Sevilla.

