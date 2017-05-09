Watford ask after Vermaelen

By Football Italia staff

Watford are interested in taking Thomas Vermaelen from Barcelona after his unsuccessful loan spell with Roma is over.

The 31-year-old defender arrived this season, but between injuries, suspension and poor performances, managed only 12 competitive appearances.

He will be sent back to base at Camp Nou and, according to Spanish newspaper Sport, sent straight out on loan again next season.

Walter Mazzarri’s Watford are reportedly interested in giving Vermaelen another chance to shine in the Premier League after he spent five years at Arsenal.

The Belgium international is still under contract with Barcelona until 2019 and was loaned to Roma with option to buy for €10m.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more