Antalyaspor ask for Ranieri

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri has been approached to take over at Turkish club Antalyaspor, according to Sky Sport Italia, working with Samuel Eto’o.

The Coach is currently out of work, as he was unceremoniously sacked by Leicester City just eight months after winning a fairy-tale Premier League title.

He has already confirmed that offers came in from all over the world, including international teams, but he wants to focus on a club project.

According to Sky Sport Italia pundit Gianluca Di Marzio, Antalyaspor have already called Ranieri with their proposal over the last few days, but so far the response has been negative.

The Turkish side already has Eto’o on its roster and is eager to introduce a big name tactician.

