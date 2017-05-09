Liveblog: Juventus v Monaco

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from the Juventus Stadium, where the Bianconeri fight Monaco for a place in the Champions League Final.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) after the first leg ended 2-0 for Juve.

The semi-final is played out over two legs, so away goals do count double, as long as the overall aggregate score is level.

Gonzalo Higuain bagged a brace in Montecarlo on two Dani Alves assists to give Max Allegri’s men a strong advantage.

However, Kylian Mbappe and Radamel Falcao have already caused numerous upsets in the Champions League this season, knocking out Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, winning three out of seven away games.

The referee this evening is Dutch official Bjorn Kuipers.

History is on Juve’s side, as they have won all 11 two-legged ties with French clubs, including Monaco in the 1997-98 Champions League semi-final and 2014-15 quarter-final.

Monaco have made seven trips to Italy and emerged with one draw. They have scored in all but two of this season’s 15 Champions League games, firing blanks with Juve and the 3-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the group phase.

Live Blog Juventus v Monaco, Champions League SF

