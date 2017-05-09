Napoli 'didn't believe in Schick'

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria sensation Patrik Schick “was very close to Roma and Napoli, but unfortunately someone didn’t believe in him,” said his representative.

The 21-year-old Czech striker arrived from Sparta Prague for just €4m, but has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 32 competitive games for Samp.

“Schick was very close to Roma and Napoli last summer, as (Napoli director of sport Cristiano) Giuntoli liked him a lot, so I spoke to him personally about it,” intermediary Dario Canovi told Radio Punto Zero.

“Unfortunately, someone at the club didn’t believe in him, but it’s also true that they were already evaluating Arkadiusz Milik.

“I am not the one to decide his future now, but I am convinced that in two or three years, Schick will become one of the five best strikers in the world.

“He has it all: physique, intelligence both as a person and a player that is beyond the norm. On a technical level, he’s better than Zlatan Ibrahimovic was at that age and his quality reminds me of Marco van Basten.”

