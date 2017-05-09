Line-ups: Juventus-Monaco

By Football Italia staff

Juventus welcome back Sami Khedira, but keep Andrea Barzagli and a more advanced Dani Alves against Monaco in the Champions League semi-final.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT)

Gonzalo Higuain’s brace gave Juve a 2-0 first leg victory in Montecarlo last week, both on Dani Alves assists as the Brazilian relished his new more advanced role.

He is back in that spot again this evening, with Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic supporting Pipita.

La Joya has scored all of his last 15 goals at the Juventus Stadium, so it might be his night.

Khedira missed the first leg due to suspension, but he returns alongside Miralem Pjanic in midfield, while Claudio Marchisio and Juan Cuadrado are on the bench.

Max Allegri raised many eyebrows when resorting to three at the back in Monaco and he sticks with that system, as Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini complete the BBC – with Gigi Buffon as the last line of defence.

Although technically Barzagli (who turned 36 yesterday) is playing as a right-back, the defence regularly moved to three throughout the game.

Marko Pjaca and Daniele Rugani are out injured.

The Old Lady has kept six consecutive Champions League clean sheets, conceding only twice all season in this tournament.

Monaco missed left-back Benjamin Mendy in the first leg and he is still not fully recovered from a right hamstring injury, but Leonardo Jardim makes some surprising changes.

Fabinho and Thomas Lemar are benched in favour of Joao Moutinho and Andrea Raggi, in what could well be three at the back.

The attack remains the same, with 18-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe and veteran Radamel Falcao leading the line.

Juventus are unbeaten on home turf in all competition since Udinese’s 1-0 result in August 2015 and the last Champions League side to win here was Bayern Munich in April 2013, followed by 13 Bianconeri victories and nine draws.

The last game Juventus lost to a French club was 2-0 away to Bordeaux in 2009, followed by five wins and two stalemates.

Juventus: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Dani Alves, Pjanic, Khedira, Alex Sandro; Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Juventus bench: Neto, Benatia, Asamoah, Lichtsteiner, Marchisio, Rincon, Cuadrado

Monaco: Subasic; Raggi, Jemerson, Glik; Dirar, Bakayoko, Moutinho, Sidibé; Bernardo Silva; Mbappé, Falcao

Monaco bench: De Sanctis, Fabinho, Carrillo, Germain, Mendy, Lemar, Diallo

Ref: Kuipers (NED)

